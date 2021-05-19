Iceland’s Eurovision Song Contest Entrant Drops Out After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Iceland’s entry into this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has dropped out of the annual talent competition after one of the members of the group Daði og Gagnamagnið tested positive for coronavirus.

“In close collaboration with the EBU and the host broadcaster, Daði og Gagnamagnið have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from performing in this year’s live Eurovision Song Contest shows, as they only want to perform together as a group,” Eurovision said in a statement on Wednesday.

The news follows Eurovision’s announcement that a member of the Icelandic delegation tested positive on Sunday, prompting the group to be quarantined in isolation. The unnamed member of Daði og Gagnamagnið tested positive three days later, according to Eurovision.

Daði og Gagnamagnið, fronted by Daði Freyr is a family affair and includes his wife Árný Fjóla, and sister Sigrún Birna Pétursdóttir, as well as friends Hulda Kristín Kolbrúnardóttir, Stefán Hannesson and Jóhann Sigurður Jóhannsson.

“10 Years” Daði og Gagnamagnið’s entry into this year’s Eurovision featured choral samples from from a thousand different people all over the world, including Daði’s parents.

According to Eurovision, “10 Years” will remain in the competition and Eurovision also plans to broadcast their rehearsal performance, which was recorded on May 13th.

“We wish them all the best and will provide further updates in due course,” Eurovision said.