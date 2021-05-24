Italy’s Måneskin Wins 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, Denies Drug Use

(CelebrityAccess) — Italy’s Måneskin managed to fend off stiff competition to take top honors at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest for their song “Zitti e buoni.”

Although Switzerland won the jury ballot, which saw Måneskin come in at fourth place, the critically acclaimed Italian band was the overwhelming favorite for the public, and they scored a total of 529 points, leaving Switzerland in Third place, behind France.

The Italian 4-piece band features vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio on drums. They took their band name from the Danish word for ‘moonlight’, as a tribute to their bassist Victoria’s home country.

This year’s Eurovision conclusion wasn’t a completely drama free event and Damiano drew scrutiny from fans after he was seen leaning over a table in the green room during a live broadcast after the winner had been announced, prompting fans to speculate if he had been caught on camera using drugs.

Not so, says David. At a press conference, he denied using drugs and said he was looking down at a broken glass on the floor, which can be seen in video footage of the moment.

“I don’t use drugs. Please, guys. Don’t say that really, no cocaine,” David said on Saturday.

“We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get [tested], cause we have nothing to hide,” a rep for the band added on Instagram.

Following the allegation, the European Broadcasting Union conducted a drug test and cleared David.

“No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed,” the EBU said in a statement to the BBC.