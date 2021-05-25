Mandolin Partners With Telluride Bluegrass, RockyGrass, Rock Mtn Folks, And Uproar For Livestreams

(CelebrityAccess) — Livestreaming service Mandolin announced it has partnered to provide livestreaming services for four different music festivals as they return to in-person events this year.

The festivals, which span the roots, hip-hop, and indie pop formats, include the Telluride Bluegrass (6/11 – 6/13, 6/17 – 6/20), Rockygrass Festival (7/23 – 7/25), and Rock MTN Folks Festival (8/6 – 8/8). The deal will also see Mandolin stream Lil Wayne’s Uproar at The Torch in Los Angeles on August 13th through an exclusive partnership with the cannabis brand GKUA.

“As in person events start to come back, we are here to complement the experience, bringing previously untapped audience groups as well as new revenue streams,” said Meghann York, CMO of Mandolin.

Livestreaming, which first came to prominence in conjunction with live events in the last year, appears likely to become a permanent part of the live music economy. After Mandolin helped The Tibet House to livestream its benefit concert ft. Philip Glass, Phoebe Bridgers, Eddie Vedder, Tibet House Benefit director Beata Tikos told USA Today that “because of the global reach,” they plan to continue with the hybrid format.