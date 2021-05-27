John Davis, One Of The Real Vocalists Behind Milli Vanilli, Dead At 66

(CelebrityAccess) — John Davis, a singer, bassist and composer who was best known as one of the voices behind the infamous R&B group Milli Vanilli, died on Monday from complications of COViD-19. He was 66.

His passing was announced by his daughter via his Facebook page: “This is Jasmin , Johns daughter. ￼ unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.

Davis was one of the session singers who lent his talent for vocals on Milli Vanilli’s 1988 debut “All or Nothing” and for their 1989 breakout followup “Girl You Know It’s True.”

The public members of Milli Vanilli, Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus, became one of the most popular R&B acts of the late 1980. However, that fame turned to infamy when they were publicly outed as lip syncers following several incidents, starting in 1989 when a vocal track began skipping during a performance at Lake Compounce, in Bristol, Connecticut.

Davis later teamed up with Brad Howell, who provided vocals for Milli Vanilli as ‘The Real Milli Vanilli’ and released the 1991 album “The Moment of Truth” but failed to resonate with fans.

Apart from his work with Milli Vanilli, Davis enjoyed a solo career of his own, releasing several albums, including ‘Runnin’ Back To You ‘together with guitarist Roland Müller.

He also performed with the likes of Luther Vandross, Babyface (producer of Tony Braxton), Eric Burdon, Robin Beck, Uwe Ochsenknecht, Marianne Rosenberg, and Sasha, as well as playing bass and providing lead vocals for drummer Curt Cress’s band.