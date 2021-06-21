Comedian Ali Wong Announces North American Dates

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Ali Wong announced plans for a limited run of North America that includes a five-night stand at the New York’s iconic Beacon Theatre.

Produced by Live Nation, Wong’s Milk & Honey Tour kicks off August 6th at the Wang Theatre in Boston after which she spends five nights at the Beacon before the tour closes out with two nights of performances at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C.

For the show, fans will be required to secure all smart devices in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Fans will retain their pouches during the show, but anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected, Live Nation said.

Wong, who hails from San Francisco and now lives in Los Angeles, was featured in the 2016 Netflix stand-up special Baby Cobra while she was seven months pregnant.

Her second Netflix special Hard Knock Wife debuted in 2018 to critical acclaim.

More recently, she voiced the character of ‘Big Bad Doctor’ in the animated ‘Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe’