Joss Stones Extends Her Deal With ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning Singer, songwriter, recording artist and Joss Stone has signed with ICM Partners for Worldwide Representation.

The deal extends Stone’s existing deal with ICM Partners, which saw the agency’s concerts division previously represented her only in North and South America.

Stone first broke through to fans in 2003 with the release debut album, The Soul Sessions and has since gone on to release six more studio albums with combined sales of more than 15 million copies worldwide.

While she hasn’t released a new album since 2015’s Water for Your Soul, Stone has recently been in the studio working on new material and dropped a new solo single “Walk With Me.”

Co-written and co-produced by her longtime collaborator Jonathan Shorten, ‘Walk With Me’ borrows heavily from the gospel tradition and features backing vocals from the Legato Vocal Ensemble.

The new track will be featured on Stone’s yet-to-be-named eight studio album which is slated to be released in the autumn of 2021.

As well, Stone has been keeping busy during the pandemic with the launch of a podcast, “A Cuppa Happy,” along with a weekly Facebook Live cooking show “Cooking With Joss.”