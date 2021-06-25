Jack Harlow Announces North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Rapper and recording artist Jack Harlow announced plans to return to the road for his first post-pandemic tour.

Presented by Rolling Loud and Live Nation, Harlow’s “The Crème De La Crème Tour,” will start on September 8th at The Vanguard in Orlando and conclude on November 19th at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis.

For Harlow’s fans who can’t wait, he will be appearing at several festivals over the summer, including Rolling Loud Miami, Lollapalooza, Bottlerock, Hive Music Fest, and Bonnaroo.

He’s also lined up for Austin City Limits on October 3rd, Rolling Loud N.Y. on October 28th, and Rolling Loud L.A. on December 12th.

Additional dates for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.

JACK HARLOW LIVE ON TOUR 2021

All dates on “The Crème de la Crème Tour” except *

(additional dates to be announced)

7/25 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud Miami*

7/29 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

7/30 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza*

8/7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Hive Music Festival*

9/3 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo*

9/5 – Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Festival*

9/8 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard

9/9 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

9/10 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jack Gleason Theater

9/14 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

9/15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

9/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

9/18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/19 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown*

9/21 – Detroit , MI – The Fillmore

9/23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

9/24 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Oakdale

9/25 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/3 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits*

10/25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10/26 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10/28 – New York, NY – Rolling Loud New York*

10/29 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

10/30 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

11/2 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

11/5 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11/13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

11/16 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/17—Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Rolling Loud California*