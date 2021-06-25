Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals, Joy Oladokun To Perform At The Sims Session, A Virtual Music Festival

(CelebrityAccess) — Electronic Arts is the latest video game company to throw its hat into the virtual events ring with the launch of The Sims Sessions, an in-game music festival featuring performances from Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun.

If you aren’t up to speed on EA’s The Sims franchise, which is now in its fourth iteration, players take control of a ‘sim’ and guide them through a simulation of life, with challenges that include dating and socializing with friends, working to earn a living, keeping your sim’s home clean, and buying the latest home furnishings.

For the Sim Sessions concert, players will be able to send their avatar to the fetival, pick up exclusive in-game merch from the performers, and even camp out.

Players can also join The Sims, Bebe Rexha and a selection of TikTok’s musical personalities for a a virtual #SimlishSessions karaoke challenge on TikTok. Fans will be able to showcase their Simlish (the in-game language used by The Sims) skills to perform side-by-side duets with Bebe Rexha and featuring their own twists on her latest single Sabotage for a chance to be re-posted by the pop star.

“Sims Sessions is the next evolution of music in The Sims,” said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music at EA. “Nowhere else can players hear and experience these exclusive performances by Bebe, Dave and Joy. With the self-expression destination that is Sims Sessions, EA will once again re-set the bar for gaming, music and global culture.”

Performances at the festival include Dave Bayley, who will perform his hit Glass Animals hit Heat Waves; Joy Oladokun will share a rendition of her ballad Breathe Again, and Bebe Rexha takes to the stage and her piano with a Simlish version of Sabotage from her second studio album Better Mistakes.

Following the scheduled performances, players can put on a performance of their own with fellow Sims on the festival stage.

“I’ve always been a fan of how The Sims empowers players to express their creativity with others in the game,” said Bebe Rexha. “Sims Sessions will be a fun experience for fans from around the world to enjoy music and hang with friends in a way that only The Sims can offer. I’m so excited to return to the game and also can’t wait to see the fans posting their Simlish videos of ‘Sabotage!’”