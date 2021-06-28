Alabama Announce The Rescheduled Dates For Their 50th Anniversary Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Southern rock legends Alabama announced the details of their rescheduled 50th Anniversary Tour, which will hit the road this summer after an extended pandemic pause.

The tour, which kicks off on July 2nd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, will hit arenas and amphitheaters across North America before wrapping up at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, on February 12th.

Special guests lined up for select dates on the tour include Martina McBride, The Marshall Tucker Band, Travis Tritt, Sara Evans, America, Grits & Glamour (Lorrie Morgan & Pam Tillis), Tracy Lawrence, The Beach Boys, The Frontmen of Country (Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas & Larry Stewart of Restless Heart) and Jake Hoot.

“We are very thankful that we can play our music for our loyal fans of the past 50 years and introduce our songs to a new 3rd and 4th generation of new fans,” says ALABAMA lead singer Randy Owen. “We have rehearsed an all-new show that we are having fun performing, but you never know, we might even take requests from time to time. There’s nothing like the roar of the crowd, and we can’t wait to get back on the road.”

“This tour, that we are blessed to have, has the most amazing group of musicians and vocalists that we have ever had on the road,” added ALABAMA bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry. “In addition, we wanted to bring along some special friends to join us on tour each night. From The Marshall Tucker Band to Travis Tritt and Martina McBride to The Beach Boys, what a party we are going to have. I can’t tell you how ready we are to see and play for you.”

While it is a little late, the tour marks the 50th anniversary of the band, which formed in Fort Payne, Alabama, and performed their first show at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 1969.

tickets for the tour are onsale now and tickets held over from previously postponed shows will be honored at the rescheduled date. Fans who can’t make the scene will be provided with a refund through Ticketmaster but only for the original ticket purchase. Tickets that were transferred, posted, or sold will not be honored.

ALABAMA “50th Anniversary Tour” Schedule:

July 2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (w/ Martina McBride)

July 3 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (w/ Martina McBride)

July 23 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

July 24 – Salisbury, MD – Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

July 25 – York, PA – York State Fair (w/ Jake Hoot)

Aug 6 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ Martina McBride)

Aug 7 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

Aug 13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center (w/ Martina McBride)

Aug 14 – Bristol, TN – Thunder Valley Amphitheatre (w/ America)

Aug 27 – Madison, WI – Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center (w/ Travis Tritt)

Aug 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena (w/ The Frontmen of Country: Richie McDonald formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas & Larry Stewart of Restless Heart)

Sept 4 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept 5 – Laughlin, NV – Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s

Sept 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

Sept 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

Sept 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Oct 7 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

Oct 8 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum (w/ Sara Evans)

Oct 22 – Forth Worth, TX – Dickies Arena (w/ Grits & Glamour: Lorrie Morgan & Pam Tillis)

Oct 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center (w/ Grits & Glamour: Lorrie Morgan & Pam Tillis)

Dec 5 – Savannah, GA – Savannah Civic Center (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

Jan 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Martina McBride)

Jan 21 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena (w/ Martina McBride)

Jan 22 – Tallahassee, FL – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

Feb 12 – Wichita, KS – Intrust Bank Arena (w/ The Beach Boys)