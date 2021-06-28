Former Skid Row Frontman Johnny Solinger Dead At 55

(CelebrityAccess) — John Solinger, former lead singer for the American rock band Skid Row, has died. He was 55.

His death was announced by the remaining members of Skid Row in a post to the band’s social media.

“We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger,” a rep for the band said. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.”

While a cause of death was not disclosed, Solinger revealed in May that he had been hospitalized and was suffering from liver failure.

“I have been hospitalized for over the last month. I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And the prognosis is not so good,” Solinger said at the time.

A native of Dallas, Solinger began performing professionally while he was still a teenager and formed the hard rock band Solinger and released a series of independently produced records which gained regional airplay.

In 1999, he was recruited by Skid Row to replace the band’s previous lead vocalist Sebastian Bach. He went on to recorded four albums with the group before stepping away from the band in 2015.

As well, he released the solo country-rock album “Solinger” in 2008.