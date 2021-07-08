Brooklyn Made Names Keith Hagan Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York live events promoter Brooklyn Made Presents announced the hire of industry vet Keith Hagan as Chief Strategy Officer.

“Keith and I have been best of friends for the better part of over a decade,” Anthony Makes commented. “We started discussing ideas to do something like this over the past couple of years. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Keith help me guide this company into the future. With this addition, Brooklyn Made Presents continues to build on what we strive to be…a quality, smart, forward thinking, music company. Keith will be overseeing all angles of our business. I’m very proud to add Keith to our leadership team.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Brooklyn Made Presents,” Hagan remarked. “When Anthony shared his initial vision with me on what he wanted to create with Brooklyn Made Presents, I knew I had to be a part of it. Anthony’s drive, knowledge, and passion for this business is truly second to none. I have zero doubt that artists along with their teams won’t find a more forward-thinking group than what Anthony is putting together here. We have a lot of big plans and I’m beyond excited at what lies ahead for this company.”

As part of the deal, Hagan will be bringing several of his management clients under the aegis of Brooklyn Made Presents.

Hagan joins Brooklyn Made after a more than decade as the co-head of the independent management/marketing/publicity firm SKH Music. However, the New York native brings a wealth of experience to his new role, including senior marketing roles at IRS Records, Chrysalis Records, EMI, Arista Record and Mammoth Records. He also served as a general manager for the publicity firm PFA Media for seven years.

A native of New York, Hagan got his start in the industry as an intern in the CBS Records College Department.