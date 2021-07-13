Fly To Nashville For Free On Tennessee…If You Hurry

(Hypebot) — Do you want to go to Nashville to perform, do business or just check out The Music City? The state is offering 10,000 free flight vouchers to help you get there.

While the free flight vouchers were intended to boost tourism, there really are no restrictions on what you do when you get there. The only requirement is that you book and pay for two nights in an approved hotel.

This offer is available to Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, and Nashville – while supplies last.

Package reservations must be booked before September 15, 2021, at one of the participating hotels with travel dates between July 11, 2021, and December 30, 2021.

Booking requirements apply and the $250 Airline Voucher can be redeemed from American, Delta, or Southwest Airlines based on your choice at the time of booking.

Get more info and book your trip here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and an online professor for the Berklee College Of Music.