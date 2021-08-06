Dustin Lynch Cancels Shows Due To ‘Illness’

(CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Dustin Lynch postponed a pair of concerts this weekend after someone on the tour became ill.

“Due to a case of illness in touring party, and out of an abundance of caution, the AUG 5 show in Uncasville, CT and AUG 6 show in Watertown, NY are being canceled,” Lynch said in a post to his social media.

Lynch’s schedule will provide for a little time off before his next show which is scheduled to take place at the Sikeston Jaycee Rodeo in Missouri on August 13, followed by the Iowa State Fair on August 16th and the Headwaters Country Jam Music festival in Cardwell, Montana on August 21st.

Lynch did not specify the nature of the illness that sidelined the shows. He’s touring in support of his fourth studio album “Tullahoma” which he released early last year. He’s also teasing his forthcoming fifth studio album and has already released several new singles, including “Pasadena,” “Tequila On A Boat,” and “Not Every Cowboy.”