Counting Crows, Limp Bizkit Join The Covid Concert Cancellation Cavalcade

(CelebrityAccess) — “Big Yellow Taxi” rockers Counting Crows pulled out of a planned show in Boston just hours before the curtains were set to rise after a member of the tour tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID case within the Counting Crows touring party. Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing tonight’s show in Boston,” the band announced.

The band also canceled their August 10th concert in Youngstown, Ohio.

According to the band, their team is working assiduously to reschedule the affected dates and counseled their fans to hold on to their tickets for the revised performances.

They also noted that the entire band and crew has been vaccinated and have been taking precautions to be as safe as possible.

Limp Bizkit Cancel ‘Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party’ Tour

Fresh from their performance at Lollapalooza, rock band Limp Bizkit announced the cancellation of their remaining August tour dates, citing concern over the rising tide of COVID-19 infections.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit August tour is being cancelled. Refunds are available from your point of purchase,” a statement from the tour said.

Affected dates include eight shows in August, including performances at Stubbs BBQ in Austin, the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, and Irving Plaza in New York.

Limp Bizkit is now slated to return to the stage on September 5th at the Rocklahoma Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma.