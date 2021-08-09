YouTube Theater Opens Its Doors

INGLEWOOD, CA (CelebrityAccess) — YouTube Theater, a brand-new concert venue located in the under-development sports and entertainment district Hollywood Park, has officially opened its doors.

YouTube creator Mai Pham served as the master of ceremonies for the ribbon cutting ceremony, which was also attended by Hollywood Park Developer and Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. Also on hand for the ribbon cutting were YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl, and Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. as well as Live Nation Concerts’ Chief Strategy and Development Officer Jordan Zachary and President of Los Angeles for Live Nation Concerts, Rich Best.

Located under the same roof canopy as SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza, the 227,000 square foot YouTube theater offers state-of-the-art production that will host concerts, awards shows, esports competitions, community gatherings, conferences and more.

The theater offers seating on three levels, with flexible capacity, ranging from 3,400 fans for intimate shows to a full seated capacity of 6,000 with both interior and exterior balcony seating, luxury boxes, an industry room, and a private club with premium seats.

As befitting its technology-focused naming rights sponsor, the YouTube Theater is fully kitted out for the digital era, including large-scale immersive digital signage displays on the exterior of the building that can be configured to provide a motion-based interactive experience for guests.

The theater also features an interactive digital wall on the interior that will be used to showcase content in a gallery-like setting.

“YouTube Theater is in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world and inspired by creativity and technology,” said Hollywood Park Developer E. Stanley Kroenke. “We are proud to partner with YouTube at this unique venue. YouTube Theater’s opening series of special and diverse concerts and events is not only for the Inglewood and Los Angeles communities it calls home but also representative of them. On this special occasion, we want to express our deepest appreciation to the partners, colleagues and employees that helped bring YouTube Theater to life. We cannot wait to welcome you.”

Live Nation has been brought aboard at the YouTube Theater to exclusively oversee booking at the YouTube Theater.