Christine McVie Sells Her Catalog To Hipgnosis

(CelebrityAccess) — Merck Mercuriadis’ music investment firm Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited announced it has sealed a deal to buy the 115 song songwriting catalog of Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie.

According to the announcement, the deal includes McVie’s copyrights, including writer’s share of all compositions as well as neighboring rights. The deal also includes her catalog from her previous group, Chicken Shack.

“Christine McVie is one of the greatest songwriters of all time having guided Fleetwood Mac to almost 150 million albums sold and making them one of the best-selling bands of all time globally,” said Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis.

“In the last 46 years the band have had three distinct writers and vocalists, but Christine’s importance is amply demonstrated by the fact that eight of the sixteen songs on the band’s greatest hits albums are from Christine. It’s wonderful for us to welcome Christine to the Hipgnosis Family and particularly wonderful to reunite her once again at Hipgnosis with Lindsey Buckingham. Between Christine and Lindsey we now have 48 of 68 songs on the band’s most successful albums,” he added.

McVie first joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 after performing with the group as a session musician and went on to write some of the band’s most notable hits, including “You Make Loving Fun,” “Don’t Stop,” “Songbird,” and “Oh, Daddy” among others.

With the sale, McVie became the forth member of the group to sell at least part of their publishing rights, joining former guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, who also sold to Hipgnosis, as well as Mick Fleetwood, who sold to BMG and Stevie Nicks, who struck a deal with Primary Wave.

The financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.