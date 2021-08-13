Warner Music Strikes A Deal With Lightbox To Develop Music Content

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Entertainment, the film and television division of Warner Music Group has formed a partnership with film and television production company Lightbox to co-produce, co-develop and co-finance non-fiction film and TV projects.

The deal will give Lightbox access to WMG’s extensive catalog with an eye towards developing content based on WMG songwriters and performers.

“This is a really exciting partnership for us at Warner Music. We have such an incredible array of artists whose stories deserve to be told and Simon, Jonathan and the Lightbox team are experts in storytelling and film-making. Partnering Warner Music Entertainment with Lightbox will further enhance our productivity and enable us to create unrivalled content. We have a slate of projects that we’re incredibly excited about,” said Kate Shepherd, Managing Director, Warner Music Entertainment UK.

Founded by award-winning producers, Simon Chinn (Searching For Sugar Man, Man on Wire, TINA) and Jonathan Chinn (LA 92, Whitney, Hip Hop Uncovered), Lightbox has produced longform series and documentaries such as American Utopia (six Emmy nominations), Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, Ed Sheeran: TikTok Euro 2020 Live Performance, Genius: Aretha (three Emmy nominations), Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something, Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time, Liam Gallagher: As It Was, Together We Rise: The Uncompromised Story of GRM Daily, Tom Petty Somewhere You Feel Free and Gorillaz: Reject False Icons.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to expand Warner Music Entertainment’s reach and expertise with this partnership. Warner Music Group is a global company and within Warner Music Entertainment we’re focusing on expanding our film and TV content into markets around the word with an emphasis on local artists and local language production. This partnership with Lightbox is an important part of this expansion,” said Charlie Cohen, President, TV & Film, Warner Music Group.