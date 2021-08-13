Report: Tony Bennett Retires From Touring

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary crooner Tony Bennett’s concert at Radio City Music Hal in New York with Lady Gaga last week may well have been his final public performance.

Bennett’s son and manager Danny Bennett revealed the news to Variety, stating that over concerns about his father’s health, they were canceling upcoming shows.

“There won’t be any additional concerts,” Danny Bennett told Variety. “This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is however doctors’ orders. His continued health is the most important part of this, and when Tony’s wife, Susan, heard the doctors she said, ‘Absolutely not.’”

Bennett was lined up for a several more shows this year, including Sept 25th at Foxwoods Casino, October 17th at St. George Theater in Staten Island, Parx Casino in Bensalem, PA, The Music Center at Strathmore on October 8th, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa on Dec 16, and Riverwind Casino in Norman, Ok on December 18th but those shows have been canceled.

“It’s not the singing aspect but rather the traveling,” Danny Bennett told Variety. “He gets tired. We don’t want him to fall on stage, for instance. We’re not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical standpoint … about human nature. Tony’s 95.”

While he’s stepping back from touring, Bennett plans to continue to make new music and reportedly has several projects in the works, including a new album of duets with Lady Gaga which is due in October.