Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake Top The Nominations For The 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Gospel Music Association announced the nominees for the 52nd Annual GMA Dove Awards. with Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake leading the pack with seven nominations each.

For King & Country earned six nominations this year, while CeCe Winans, Ed Cash, Tiffany Hammer Hudson, and Zach Williams each received five nominations.

Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 4,600 submitted entries and include a wide range of genres in both artist and non-artist categories.

The nominees for 2021 were announced in a livestream event featuring Alex Campos, John Cooper, Bill & Gloria Gaither, Kari Jobe, Brian & Jenn Johnson, Jonathan McReynolds, Wande and Tauren Wells.

This year, the Dove Awards is scheduled to return as an in-person event, with a ceremony taking place in Nashville this fall.

“We are thrilled to welcome back an in-person Dove Awards this year and equally excited about our impressive list of nominees,” says GMA President Jackie Patillo. “As we continue to celebrate the immense creativity and diversity within our community, we’re looking forward to an awards program this year’s nominees deserve.”