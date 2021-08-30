Apple Music Acquires Classical Streaming Platform Primephonic

CUPERTINO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Apple Music announced the acquisition of Primephonic, one of the leading classical music streaming services.

With the addition of Primephonic, Apple Music will substantially expand its classical music offerings for its users, including beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content.

As well, in the coming months, Apple will add a dedicated classical music experience to its streaming platform, integrating popular features from Primephonic, including upgraded browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, and detailed displays of classical music metadata.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

“Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry,” said Thomas Steffens, Primephonic’s co-founder and CEO. “Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners. We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience.”

Due to the deal, Primephonic as a standalone site will stop accepting new subscribers immediately and be taken offline starting on September 7th. In the meantime, Primephonic’s current subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music to tide them over.

Apple Music plans to spin up their own dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic’s user interface with additional features.