Universal Studios To Open New Theme Park In Mainland China

BEIJING, China (Celebrityaccess) — On Monday, Universal Studios revealed plans to open its first theme park in China’s capital of Beijing in September.

According to the Associated Press, the site, which has been under construction since 2016, will officially open its doors on Sept. 20.

The park, which has received support from local government officials, will feature rides, shows, restaurants and exhibits along with two luxury hotels and will draw heavily from Universal properties such as the Harry Potter, Kung Fu Panda, Jurassic Park and Despicable Me franchises.

The project will also complement Universal’s existing Asian theme park and resort properties Singapore and Japan.

“We and our local partners, including Beijing Tourism Group, are creating one of the most magnificent theme park destinations ever built – right here in Beijing,” Universal Beijing President Tom Mehrmann said last year.

“It is the fruit of co-creation, merging Universal’s decades of global theme park experience with our partner’s deep insights on China,” Mehrmann added. “Over 100,000 constructors, more than 500 designers and artists, and more than 500 suppliers and partners from around the world jointly made the project possible, and we can’t wait to unveil this dream destination to the world.”