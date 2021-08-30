The Recording Academy Announces Songwriters & Composers Wing Leadership Council

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy announced the members of the leadership council for its newly launched Songwriters & Composers Wing (S&C Wing), supporting the organization’s mission of advocating on behalf of the songwriting community.

Working in conjunction with the Recording Academy’s membership base and ecosystem of musicians will meet regularly to guide the S&C Wing’s efforts on behalf of songwriters.

Their work will include collaborations Latin Recording Academy and other international organizations serving creators who identify as songwriters and composers and will include

The leadership council was drawn from the Recording Academy’s 12 Chapters and the Latin Recording Academy’s membership and includes educational offerings, such as panels, mixers, songwriting retreats, and mentorship.

The organization will also advocate for songwriters and composers in policy discussions that seek fair compensation for creators.

Ivan Barias, Edgar Barrera, Mason Bates, Emily Bear, Claudia Brant, Bryan-Michael Cox, Erika Ender, Sue Ennis, J.J. Hairston, Sam Hollander, J. Ivy, Brett James, Savan Kotecha, Luciano Luna, Lori McKenna, Eduardo Osorio, Tayla Parx, Bruce Robison, Georgia Stitt, Justin Tranter, Christopher Tin, Emily Warren, and Jay Weigel.

The newly announced members of the Leadership Council will join the previously announced Honorary Chairs Lamont Dozier, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Ashley Gorley, Carole King, Jimmy Jam, Tania León, Gustavo Santaolalla, Valerie Simpson, Diane Warren, and Hans Zimmer. Recording Academy Trustee Evan Bogart serves as the Songwriters & Composers Wing Chair and Susan Stewart is the newly appointed Managing Director.

“The Wing’s mission is to provide composers and songwriters a home base in the industry that presents opportunities, advocates on their behalf, and celebrates their important contributions to our music community,” Susan Stewart, Managing Director of the Recording Academy’s Songwriters & Composers Wing, said. “We’re thrilled to take action alongside our newly established Leadership Council to help further the Wing’s mission of amplifying the work and voices of creators that call these crafts home.”