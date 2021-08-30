Carolyn Williams Named EVP At RCA

(CelebrityAccess) — RCA Records announced the promotion of Carolyn Williams to the newly created post of Executive Vice President.

In her new role at RCA, Williams will work with the label’s executive team to oversee artist and label brand management as well as marketing operations.

RCA’s existing marketing, brand partnerships and touring and events departments now will report to directly to Williams and she also will co-lead the newly created creative and content development team.

Additionally, Williams will continue to guide RCA’s diversity and inclusion initiatives at the label.

Before she was promoted to her new role at RCA, Williams served as Executive Vice President, Marketing, leading teams across multiple genres.

Williams is an active member on the Executive Committee for the She Is The Music organization and is Co-Chair of the NY Chapter. She is also a co-founder of The Spark, an RCA Records quarterly thought leadership program created to generate ideas and conversation on a variety of topics with a mission to keep the company continuously connected and learning together.

She also led development of RCA’s Black History Month campaign, which included a variety of activities, including teaming up with celebrity chef José André’s h World Central Kitchen for a program focusing on black-owned restaurants and chefs.