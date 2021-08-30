Kanye West Says Universal Released His Newest Album ‘Donda’ Without His Permission

(Hypebot) — Kanye West’s long-hyped album ‘Donda” was finally released Sunday morning, and just hours later the artist claimed that his label did so without his permission.

In an Instagram post on Sunday West wrote: “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.”

Representatives for Universal and Def Jam had no comment, but sources at the company told Variety that the claim was “preposterous.”

The track “Jail” which West refers to in his post featured Marilyn Manson, who has recently been accused of sexual assault, and DaBaby, who made headlines earlier in the month after homophobic comments. Both participated in West’s “Donda” listening event on Thursday in Chicago and the reaction on social media was scathing.