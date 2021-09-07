Shooting At Wichita Nightclub Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured

WICHITA, KS (CelebrityAccess) — A deadly shooting incident left one man dead, and five women injured at a popular Wichita nightclub early Tuesday morning.

According to the Wichita Eagle, the alleged shooter, identified as 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson of Wichita, was kicked out of the Enigma Club & Lounge after getting into a physical altercation. Dawson was alleged to have returned to the club a short time later and opened fire through the venue’s front door and windows with a semiautomatic handgun.

Police said Dawson then fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

According to the Eagle, police identified Dawson from surveillance video and witness statements. A police spokesperson told the Eagle that they were investigating if there were relationships between the alleged shooter and victims.

Local CBS affiliate KWCH reported that Dawson is wanted on two unrelated felony warrants in Sedgwick County and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police identified the man killed as Preston Spencer, 34, of Wichita. Five other victims, all women, were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries but are expected to survive. Spencer was a well-known and popular local bartender, and father of two children.

An early report from the scene said that 7 people had been injured in the shooting but that was later revised to five.