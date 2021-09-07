Imagine Dragons Prep North American ‘Mercury’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — American pop-rockers Imagine Dragons announced plans for a major North American tour that is scheduled to hit the road in the winter of 2022.

Produced by Live Nation, the Mercury Tour kicks off on February 6th at FTX Arena in Miami, FL, with additional dates across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping on March 14th at the Footprint Center in Phoenix,AZ.

Imagine Dragons will be touring in support of their fifth studio album Mercury – Act 1, which they released on September 3rd via Kidinakorner and Interscope Records.

General tickets go on sale starting Friday, September 10th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com.

TOUR DATES:

Sun Feb 06 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Tue Feb 08 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Arena

Thu Feb 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Feb 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Mon Feb 14 – Belmont Park – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Feb 16 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sat Feb 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Mon Feb 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Wed Feb 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sun Feb 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Wed Mar 02 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Fri Mar 04 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Mar 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat Mar 12 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Mon Mar 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center