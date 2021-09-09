Fan Plucks Surgically Implanted Diamond Worth $24 Million From Lil Uzi Vert’s Forehead

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Lil Uzi Vert says that fans ripped a diamond reportedly worth $24 million dollars from his forehead during his performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami in July.

The rapper told TMZ that after he did a stage dive to crowd surf during his set at Rolling Loud, a fan plucked the large pink diamond rom Uzi’s forehead where he had the stone surgically implanted.

In January, Uzi bragged about the stone, which he saved up for years to purchase and said he had it implanted in his forehead in order to avoid losing it.

Uzi told TMZ that he had the stone removed from the center of his forehead earlier this year but re-implanted again before Rolling Loud.

Fortunately, he was able to recover the stone after the fan ripped it free and did not suffer any lasting damage. However, he has been wearing a metal barbell-style piece of jewelry in its place since.