Sony’s Innovation Fund Leads Funding Round For Music Sampling Platform Tracklib

(Hypebot) –Pre-cleared original music sampling platform Tracklib has added $12.2 million in funding in a round led by the Sony Innovation Fund.

In addition to Sony, the funding comes from existing investors including WndrCo and Jörg Mohaupt’s Bridford., as well as new investors including former NBA player, actor, and music producer Baron Davis.

“An amazing tool for creators.,” said Davis. “It is dope for me as a creator and a DJ. It gave me the confidence to work on my own projects and release some of my music. I can listen to samples, see what other people have put out there and vibe out on Tracklib.”

The catalog includes 100.000+ original recordings from over 400 record labels/publishers including everything from Isaac Hayes to Mozart and Jazz artists Bob James. Samples from Tracklib have been used J. Cole, Phantogram, Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Wayne, DJ Khaled, and BROCKHAMPTON

Tracklib will use the funding to grow its community and enable original collaborations between producers and artists. Tracklib recently announced partnerships with producer Frank Dukes, Bob James, and Isaac Hayes.

“We are thrilled to see the interest of investors, existing and new, in supporting Tracklib’s vision to liberate creativity by creating a better way to sample for millions of music creators,” says CEO Pӓr Almqvist. “Samples from original music are integral to how artists and producers make music, no matter the genre, and we’ve been pioneers in connecting these creators with important music catalogs in an easy, legal, and affordable way. ”

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music