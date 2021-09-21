Report: Phil Collins Looks Frail As Genesis Hits The Road For The Final Time

BIRMINGHAM, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Genesis kicked off their “The Last Domino?” tour in Birmingham on Monday with a frail-looking Phil Collins remaining seated during the entire performance.

Collins, who is 70, did not perform on the drums for the show but sang all of the night’s songs from a chair on stage. As well, guitarist Mike Rutherford, who is also 70, was seated on a stool at times during the show, according to PageSix.

Originally set for early 2020, the “The Last Domino?” tour was pushed back to April 2021 and then again to September 2021. The tour kicks off in the UK, with dates stretching through October before Genesis heads to the U.S. for a series of dates that conclude on December 16th at TD Garden in Boston.

The tour is likely to be the band’s last, according to Collins, who revealed earlier this year that health challenges have made it difficult for him to even hold a drumstick much less play.

“We’re all men of our age, and I think — to some extent — yeah, it probably is putting it to bed,” Collins told Mojo in a recent interview.

“Just, generally, for me,” he added, “I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”