Truist Financial Corporation Signs A Major Sponsorship Deal For The Moody Center

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Truist Financial Corporation has signed a multi-year relationship that includes a role as the Official Bank Sponsor of Texas Athletics” and their brand new arena, the Moody Center.

Truist will make its official debut as a presenting sponsor of the sports program at Texas Football vs. Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 25.

“We’re thrilled to become part of Longhorn Nation as we introduce Truist to the Texas market,” said Joe Smith, head of sponsorship and regional marketing at Truist. “Aligning Truist with an iconic brand like Texas Athletics will allow us the opportunity to invest in the future of students and support our local communities. We look forward to being part of world class sports and entertainment in Austin.”

Under the terms of the deal, which was negotiated in collaboration between LEARFIELD’s Longhorn Sports Properties and Oak View Group, the state-of-the-art Moody Center will receive permanent signage throughout the arena for all events, premium music assets and exclusive pre-sale opportunities.

As well, Truist will serve s Lead Left Arranger on a syndicated debt facility used to fund, in part, construction of Moody Center ahead of its opening in April 2022.

“We welcome Truist to the Texas family and thank them for their support not only of Longhorns Athletics, but all of our student-athletes through the outstanding community engagement and financial literacy programming,” The University of Texas at Austin Vice President and Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte said. “Join us Saturday morning at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium as we celebrate together.”

“It is rare to have as many aspects to a partnership align as what came together here with Truist,” said Dan Shell, President of OVG College. “From both the business and marketing objectives, and most importantly the people involved, Truist is the perfect fit as a true partner to all parties.”