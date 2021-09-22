Insurance Firm Gallagher Signs On As A Founding Partner Of Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Southwest Value Partners and AEG, announced they have struck a major new sponsorship deal with a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and benefits consulting services firm Gallagher to become a Founding Partner of the in-development mixed use district Nashville Yards.

Located on 18 acres in the heart of downtown Nashville, Nashville Yards will offer high-end hospitality, retail, and restaurants along with a four-acre entertainment district replete with a 4,000-capacity concert hall spearheaded by AEG Worldwide; as well as residential and office space.

“Middle Tennessee is home to hundreds of Gallagher employees and clients, and that number is growing quickly. This partnership with Southwest Value Partners and AEG allows Gallagher to build a larger presence in Nashville while also reinforcing our longstanding commitment to community engagement and enrichment,” said Jessica Govic, Gallagher Area President. “Nashville Yards is a groundbreaking development that will bring new vibrancy to the city’s urban core, and we’re excited to become a Founding Partner and expand our relationships and impact throughout the downtown community.”

“We have positioned Nashville Yards to be a positive, active participant in healthy initiatives to the benefit of Nashville – not only with great residential, entertainment, and office spaces, but also through meaningful community engagement,” said Cary Mack, managing partner of SWVP, the owner and developer of Nashville Yards. “Gallagher joins our commitment to wellness and community improvement, and through its similar focus builds upon our relationship with organizations like the Susan G. Komen Foundation and others that assist the Nashville community in so many important ways.”

Under the terms of the deal, Gallagher will join Nashville Yards in organizing a series of philanthropic and service initiatives designed to support regional nonprofits benefiting the greater Nashville region.

Nashville Yards is expected to break ground in the Spring of 2022.