The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts During A Private Gig For Robert Kraft

The Rolling Stones performed for an audience for the first time since the death of the band’s longtime drummer Charlie Watts who died in August.

In the show, a large private event for Patriots owner Robert Kraft hosted at Gilette Stadium on Monday, members of the band paid tribute to their fallen comrade from stage.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger shared a video of the tribute via social media:

The show served as a warmup for the band’s forthcoming No Filter tour, which kicks off in St. Louis on Sunday.

For the show, the Stones performed 15 songs for the roughly 300 audience members, including, “Let’s Spend The Night Together,” “Tumbling Dice,” “Under My Thumb,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Start Me Up,” “Miss You,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” along with not one but two encores, “Street Fighting Man,” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” according to the Boston Globe.