Zach Bryan Hitting The Road This Fall

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising alt-country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan revealed plans for a tour of North America this fall.

Fresh from a stint in the army, Bryan’s Ain’t For Tamin’ Tour will feature him performing music from his first two studio albums, DeAnn, and Elisabeth, as well as his newest EP, Quiet Heavy Dreams.

In between, Zach will hit major music cities across the U.S., primarily in the middle states including Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Chicago.

The tour kicks off at The Pageant in St. Louis on October 20th and is scheduled to wrap on November 27th with a show at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.

It’s been a busy year for Bryan, who made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry in April and scored hits with songs such as “Heading South.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, September 24, at 10am CST at zachbryan.com.

Zach Bryan Tour Dates:

October 20 St Louis, MO The Pageant

October 22 Knoxville, TN The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson

October 23 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

October 26 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

October 27 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian

October 29 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

October 30 Louisville KY Paristown Hall

November 1 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

November 2 Bloomington, IN Bluebird Nightclub

November 4 Madison, WI The Sylvee

November 5 Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom

November 7 Sioux Falls, SD The District

November 8 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

November 10 Chicago, IL Park West

November 11 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

November 13 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre

November 15 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom

November 16 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

November 18 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

November 19 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

November 27 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall