Zach Bryan Hitting The Road This Fall

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising alt-country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan revealed plans for a tour of North America this fall.
Fresh from a stint in the army, Bryan’s Ain’t For Tamin’ Tour will feature him performing music from his first two studio albums, DeAnn, and Elisabeth, as well as his newest EP, Quiet Heavy Dreams.
In between, Zach will hit major music cities across the U.S., primarily in the middle states including Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Chicago.
The tour kicks off at The Pageant in St. Louis on October 20th and is scheduled to wrap on November 27th with a show at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas.
It’s been a busy year for Bryan, who made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry in April and scored hits with songs such as “Heading South.”
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, September 24, at 10am CST at zachbryan.com.
Zach Bryan Tour Dates:
October 20 St Louis, MO The Pageant
October 22 Knoxville, TN The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson
October 23 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
October 26 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
October 27 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian
October 29 Columbus, OH The Bluestone
October 30 Louisville KY Paristown Hall
November 1 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s
November 2 Bloomington, IN Bluebird Nightclub
November 4 Madison, WI The Sylvee
November 5 Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom
November 7 Sioux Falls, SD The District
November 8 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore
November 10 Chicago, IL Park West
November 11 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
November 13 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre
November 15 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom
November 16 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater
November 18 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
November 19 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
November 27 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall