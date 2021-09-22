Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia To Open In November

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn Bowl, the concert venue, bowling alley and restaurant chain, announced the grand opening of its newest location in Philadelphia, PA.

Set for November 4th, the Philadelphia Brooklyn Bowl will debut with the first of three performances by Bowlive feat. Soulive w/ George Porter Jr., followed by DJ Questlove Presents Bowl Train: Hometown Philly Edition.

Upcoming shows scheduled for the new Brooklyn Bowl location include Antibalas on November 9th; The Slip with two shows on November 16 and 17; Keller & the Keels on November 20th; City of the Sun on November 26; and Talib Kweli on November 27.

Located in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, the 1,000-capacity venue will be the fourth Brooklyn Bowl to open.

“Philadelphia has given us so many of the greatest names in rock, soul, funk, jazz, and hip hop. That deep history, along with Live Nation’s success and contributions in the Fishtown neighborhood made us excited to partner with Geoff Gordon and his Live Nation team in bringing Brooklyn Bowl to Philadelphia,” says Co-Founder Peter Shapiro. “Given everything we all have been through over the last couple years, now is definitely the right time for Philly and Brooklyn to come together as one family.”

“With each Brooklyn Bowl venue, we’re excited to see our audiences take in the experience,” adds Co-Founder Charley Ryan. “Now that we can gather again, it’s particularly meaningful. With great music, bowling, bars, and food, the Bowl provides the unforgettable social connections you look for in an evening out.”

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia is a partnership between Brooklyn Bowl and Live Nation. The partnership acknowledges the work of the City of Philadelphia, Councilman Mark Squilla, and the Fishtown-Kensington Business Improvement District on the Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia.

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia Initial Lineup – Fall/Winter 2021 & Spring 2022

November 4-6: Bowlive feat. Soulive w/ George Porter Jr.

November 4: DJ Questlove Presents Bowl Train: Hometown Philly Edition (late show)

November 5: DJ Logic (late show)

November 6: The Jerry Dance Party ft. DJ JerrBrother (late show)

November 11: Antibalas

November 12: Gimme Gimme Disco – A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA

November 14: The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of The Grateful Dead for Kids & More ft. Steal Your Peach

November 16-17: The Slip

November 18: The Wild Feathers

November 19: Best Night Ever: One Direction + Jonas Brothers Dance Party

November 20: Keller & the Keels

November 26: City of the Sun

November 27: Talib Kweli LIVE with Full Band!

December 3: Turkuaz

December 4: Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

December 10: Taylor Swift Night

December 11: The God MC Rakim

December 12: The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Phish for Kids & More ft. Uncle Ebenezer

December 17: Splintered Sunlight

December 18: Nick Perri with special guest Walt Lafty

December 23: Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

December 30-31: New Year’s Eve Celebration with Spafford

January 14: The Spin Doctors

February 11: Emo Night Brooklyn

February 12: The Floozies

February 15: Yola

February 17: Gangstagrass

March 4: TAUK

March 10: Red Baraat Festival of Colors

March 17: Dylan Scott

March 23: Dirty Dozen Brass Band + Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

April 1-2: Lettuce

April 5: L’Impératrice

April 9: The Greyboy Allstars

April 15-16: Twiddle

April 21: Easy Star All-Stars: Return of the 420

May 5: Grateful Shred