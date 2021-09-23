Livestreaming Company Dreamstage Hires Jesse Kirshbaum As Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Livestreaming company Dreamstage announced the hire of veteran entertainment marketing exec Jesse Kirshbaum as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining the Dream Team!,” Kirshbaum said of his new role. “Dreamstage’s founders are industry legends and their vision is inspiring. The company is well positioned to lead the charge into the future of the music business. DREAMSTAGE sits beautifully at the intersection of the Web3, live musical experiences and fandom.

“The pandemic has changed the live business and consumer & artist habits around it, forever. The data shows that when done right livestreaming has a positive effect on artists relationships with their fans and creates even more demand for live shows. DREAMSTAGE is currently one of the best companies in this blazing hot sector of the industry. As we build out integrated sales and a continuously innovative product roadmap, we soon will have one of the most exciting stages for fans, artists, and brands alike,” Kirshbaum added.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Kirshbaum will oversee Dreamstage’s marketing efforts, coordinating with the company’s VP of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships Erick Charles and reporting directly to Dreamstage CEO Thomas Hesse.

Kirshbaum brings extensive marketing experience to his new role and previously led the award-winning creative boutique the NUE Agency. His resume also includes artist development and management, working with clients such as Clipse and then Pusha T as a solo artist, J. Cole, Big Sean, Mike Posner, Action Bronson, Wale, Logic, Capital Cities, and Solange, among others.

More recently, Kirshbaum has focused on developing marketing campaigns and strategies for brands such as PepsiCo, YouTube Music, Spotify, General Electric, Bain Capital, Danone, Planned Parenthood, amongst others.

In addition to his new role at Dreamstage, Kirshbaum will continue to publish Beats & Bytes, his weekly newsletter focused on the intersection of music, technology & brand marketing.