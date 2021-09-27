Ticketing Platform Dice Raises An Additional $122 Million

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The music discovery and events ticketing platform Dice announced it has successfully raised $122 million in its latest round of Series C funding.

The round was led by new investor, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with additional investments from Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Blisce, French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Mirabaud Private Equity, Cassius and Evolution.

Dice plans to use the infusion of capital to ramp up business operations, including the addition of new team members and expanding its livestreaming offerings. Dice also said it plans to launch an artist development program to collaborate with artists directly on their live strategy.

“We believe DICE’s technology has the capacity to transform the future of live entertainment,” said Yanni Pipilis, Managing Partner for SoftBank Investment Advisers, the lead investor in the latest funding round. “Alongside the flexibility and security of seamless ticketing, the platform connects fans, artists and venues in a completely new way… We are excited to partner with DICE to help create remarkable event experiences for fans all over the world.”

“DICE is rewiring the live experiences industry. We have proven that if you treat fans well, they go out more,” added Phil Hutcheon, CEO and Founder of DICE “We’re overhauling an unfair, inefficient system by pioneering a transparent, data-led, fan-first approach – building a scalable ecosystem that helps artists, promoters and venues thrive. To have SoftBank as a partner enables us to expand into every market.”

Dice, which was founded in 2014, currently works with over 3,600 venues, festivals and promoters internationally, including Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner and one of the world’s biggest music festivals, Primavera Sound.