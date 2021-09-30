eOne Music Rebrands As MNRK Music Group

(CelebrityAccess) — Entertainment One (eOne) Music announced it has officially changed its name to MNRK Music Group, effective immediately.

Chris Taylor will continue to serve as President & CEO of MNRK, which will operate as a standalone company, focusing on recordings, publishing, and artist management.

The new name, which is pronounced like Monarch, represents the company’s new brand following its sale by toymaker Hasbro earlier this year to entities controlled by private equity giant Blackstone for an aggregate purchase price of $385 million in cash.

“Our migration as a premium destination for music talent takes a giant step forward today with a new name and new owners that are incredibly well-resourced and as excited about the opportunity as we are. We are ready to fly!”, says Taylor.

MNRK Music Group represents a roster that includes The Lumineers, Juicy J, Brandy, Shovels & Rope, along with management clients including Boston Bun, Lights, and Arkells, among others.