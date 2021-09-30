Mandolin To Livestream International Entertainment Buyers Association Panels

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Concert livestreaming and fan engagement platform Mandolin has been tapped to livestream showcases from the 2021 International Entertainment Buyers Association when it lands in Nashville next week.

The conference, which is set for October 3-5, will be a hybrid event for 2021 with a selection of artist showcases, industry panels, and keynotes.

Highlighting the increasing importance of concert streaming for the live entertainment sector, Mandolin CEO Mary Kay Huse will join the panel “The Digital Frontier: The New Live Experience” addressing the impact of the pandemic on the music industry and the rise of hybrid events.

As well, Mandolin will also be on hand to present Mandolin Live+, its platform specifically created for hybrid events, and Mandolin Live+ Studio, its suite of tools for artists, managers, and venues to view post-event and audience data, at the conference.

Registration for IEBA is still open and can be found at: https://ieba.org/ieba-2021/