Live Nation Australia To Bring It’s Ones To Watch Artist Discovery Platform To Australia

ADELAIDE (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced plans to expand their artist discovery platform, Ones To Watch to Australia with an eye towards helping up and coming local artists connect with new fans.

The Ones To Watch platform will showcase rising new talent within Australia, including musicians, bands, and producers, through exclusive interviews, playlists, live performances, and other music content.

The platform will also play an artist development role, providing participating artists with professional support, leveraging Live Nation’s international reach to help kickstart their careers.

Ones to Watch Australia will officially kick off with a live showcase developed in collaboration with the Government of South Australia’s Music Development Office, and Music SA.

The showcase will take place at Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on Friday October 8 with a slate of Australian artists that include Colourblind, East Av3, and Teenage Joans.

The night will feature three of South Australia’s 2021 Robert Stigwood Fellowship Recipients and is taking place as an invitation-only component of Scouted, Music SA’s annual industry confab.

“ONES TO WATCH has played an important part in developing some of today’s biggest breakout stars. By launching the platform in Australia, emerging artists are able to reach both local and global music fans at an incredibly fast pace. The ONES TO WATCH program and Live Nation are proud to be growing a platform that shines a light on up and coming talent and helps them to get on stages across the country,” said Chris Akavi, Live Nation promoter who is curating Australia’s One To Watch program.

With the launch of Ones to Watch in Australia, the program joins an international network that already includes the United States, China, The UK, and New Zealand.