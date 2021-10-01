iHeartRadio Announces The Return Of The Jingle Bell Ball Tour For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — iHeartMedia revealed plans to celebrate the holidays with the revival if its annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour with scheduled shows across North America.

Sponsored by Capital One, the Jingle Ball Tour will feature a lineup of some of the biggest artists of the modern era, including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

“What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, for those who can’t get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans’ living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special.”

The tour kicks off at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on November 30th, with additional shows with a rotating lineup planned for Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., and Chicago before wrapping up in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19th.

“The nation’s most iconic holiday event is back live on stage in front of screaming music fans with performances from some of today’s hottest artists,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “After being virtual last year, we’re excited to be able to celebrate the end of the year with artists and music fans across the country in person again.”

In addition to music and entertainment, the touring festival will also help to drive local positive change and at each stop, will partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.

In addition, iHeartRadio’s 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball in Dallas will work with the Kidd’s Kids program of the Kraddick Foundation, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions.

Each event will allocate a portion of ticket sales to its benefiting organization as well as offer exclusive packages through online auctions leading up to the events.