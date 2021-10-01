Posty Fest Canceled Over ‘Logistical Issues’

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper and singer Post Malone’s music festival, which was set to take over AT&T Stadium at the end of October has been canceled.

“Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022. Refunds are available at point of purchase. We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon,” the festival posted on the homepage of its website.

Planned for A&T Stadium in Dallas at the end of October, festival organizers announced a lineup for 2021 that included Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga and Lil Uzi Vert among numerous other acts.

While event organizers did not officially provide more insight into the logistical issues that derailed the festival this year, sources told Variety that organizers ran into challenges implementing COVID-19 protocols in Texas.

Unlike many other states, Government officials in Texas have imposed restrictions on allowing private businesses to implement mask or vaccine requirements eliminating most COVID-19 safety protocols currently used by the live events industry.