ASM Global Debuts Capitol One Hall With A Concert By Josh Groban

TYSONS, VA (CelebrityAccess) — Capital One Hall, a brand new concert and entertainment venue makes its official debut on October 1st with a performance by Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban.

Located in the Washington D.C. suburb of Tysons, Virginia, the ASM Global-managed Capitol One Hall serves as the anchor for Capital City Center new 24.5-acre, mixed-use urban redevelopment that also features hotels, restaurants, retail outlets and parking.

The theater includes multiple performing spaces, such as the 1,600-capacity main theater which features a stage with an orchestra pit and fly system, and a state-of-the-art sound system, and the 225=capacity Vault, a black box theater intended for multi-disciplinary performances and presentations.

The Capital One Hall also offers the Atrium, a 1,200-capacity (550 seated) event space that can suit a range of programming from corporate meetings to cabaret productions.

The venue is also topped by The Perch, a large, 2.5-acre sky garden and a public park imagined as a gathering place for staff, guests and the public, featuring several attractions such as the Starr Hill Biergarten, the Sky Bark dog park, a grand lawn, sculpture garden and a one-of-a-kind rooftop 18-hole putt-putt course coming soon.

“We couldn’t be prouder to add the magnificent Capital One Hall edifice—which is one of the most beautiful, innovative and remarkable venues in the world to ASM’s industry-leading premiere portfolio of worldwide properties. It sits at the crossroads of live entertainment and amazing community engagement. There’s nothing else quite like it,” said ASM Global’s Ron Bension.