Meek Mill To Debut His New Album With A Listening Party At MSG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated musician, recording artist and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill is marking the release of his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, with a special ‘Album Playback’ concert at Madison Square Garden.

Set for October 23rd, the “Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends” concert will feature Mill performing his new project in its entirety alongside a slate of special guests.

Ahead of the Expensive Pain’s debut, Mill has already released several tracks from the new album, including “Sharing Locations (feat. Lil Durk and Lil Baby),” “Blue Notes 2 (feat. Lil Uzi Vert),” as well as Flamerz Flow, which was added as a bonus track to round out the 18-song project.

Mill also appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently to perform “Blue Notes 2” in the run up to the album’s release.

The album will be Mill’s first in almost three years, following the release of his 2018 album Championships, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200.