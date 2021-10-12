Reba Announces North American Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Reba McEntire is ready to return to the road with a brand new tour planned for North American markets, starting in late 2021.

Promoted by Live Nation, the Reba: Live In Concert Tour kicks off with a pair of shows at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma with a short break for the holidays before resuming on January 13th at the Ford Center in Evansville. The tour concludes at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Il, on March 19th.

A rotating cast of artists including Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Cailtyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes, will join Reba for select dates on the tour.

Reba is touring in support of her latest three-part box set, Revived, Remixed Revisited, which will hit the shelves on Friday. The boxed set includes some of Reba’s biggest hits as they’ve evolved in her live performances, remixes of her fan favorites, and a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to reduce selected Reba songs to their core essentials.

On Thursday (10/14), Reba will perform two songs and share more behind the release on TODAY, beginning at 8:00A local time on NBC.

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT Official Tour Dates:

11/26 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK – The Grand Theater

11/27 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK – The Grand Theater

1/13 Evansville, IN – Ford Center *with Caylee Hammack

1/14 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/15 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/20 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/21 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/22 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/27 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/28 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/29 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

2/3 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha *with Brandy Clark

2/4 Springfield, MO – JQH Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/5 North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/17 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *with Brittney Spencer

2/18 Atlantic City, NJ – Borgata Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/19 Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/24 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC *with Tenille Townes

2/25 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum *with Tenille Townes

2/26 Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena *with Tenille Townes

3/4 Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/5 Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/17 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *with Reyna Roberts

3/18 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center *with Reyna Roberts

3/19 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena *with Reyna Roberts