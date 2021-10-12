Cali Vibes
Goldenvoice To Bring The Inaugural California Vibrations To Long Beach In 2022

LONG BEACH, CA (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Goldenvoice revealed plans for California Vibrations, a brand-new music and lifestyle festival planned for Southern California in early 2022.

The festival, which will take place at Marina Green Park in Long Beach from February 4-6, will feature multiple stages of music with performances from Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Rebelution, Sublime with Rome and Stick Figure, hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan, and Jamaican reggae/dancehall Grammy-winning artists Sean Paul, Shaggy, Koffee, and many more.

As part of the inaugural festival, Goldenvoice will mark the 77th birthday of the late reggae legend Bob Marley with a rare performance featuring five of his sons – Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian and Ky-Mani Marley – featuring their father’s music.

Well-heeled fans will be able to reserve tickets to the Beach Club, a 21+ VIP area that features upfront stage viewing, accessible only to Beach Club ticket holders and artist guests, a fully-stocked munchies bar, beer and cocktail tastings, private, air-conditioned restrooms, parking adjacent to the festival entrance and a complimentary SwagBag upon entry.

Additional information about the lineup, a specially-curated food lineup and vendor marketplace will be revealed in the coming weeks.

