The Weeknd Postpones Arena Tour, Sets His Sights On Stadiums

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist The Weeknd has once again postponed his tour signaling plans for a shift from arenas to stadiums for the run.

The tour, which was originally slated to kick off June 11, 2020, in Vancouver and to conclude on November 16 in London, was postponed until January 2022 due to the pandemic.

Now, the tour is scheduled to hit the road at some point in the Summer of 2022.

“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” the “Blinding Lights” singer wrote in a post to his website.

As of yet, no rescheduled dates have been announced but organizers said that anyone who purchased a ticket to the previously scheduled dates through Ticketmaster.com will receive an automatic refund.