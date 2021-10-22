Report: Alec Baldwin Involved In Fatal Prop Gun Discharge That Left One Dead

SANTA FE, N.M. (CelebrityAccess) — Law enforcement officials in Santa Fe are investigating the discharge of a prop gun on a movie set by noted actor Alec Baldwin that killed the film’s director of cinematography, and left the director injured, according to The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims in the incident were 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, who was airlifted to a local hospital after the shooting but was pronounced dead. Director Joel Souza, 48, has been hospitalized for treatment.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the shooting occurred during the filming of the western “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the ranch shortly before 2PM after receiving a call that a person had been shot on set.

“According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, told the Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

While the investigation is still ongoing, Baldwin was questioned and released and no charges have been filed in the case, the Journal reported.

Baldwin released a statement via Twitter on Friday, writing: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

The statement continued, adding: “I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, and their son, and all who know and loved Halyna.”

Innovative Artists, who represented Hutchins, also released a statement:

“Halyna Hutchins was a ray of light. Always smiling, always hopeful. She decided early on she would take the craft of cinematography by storm and the last couple of years proved she was well on her way. Her talent was immense, only surpassed by the love she had for her family. All those in her orbit knew what was coming; a star director of photography, who would be a force to be reckoned with.”

“All of us at Innovative Artists are heartbroken. We mourn for her family and we hope this tragedy will reveal new lessons for how to better ensure safety for every crew member on set.”