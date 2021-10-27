Mohegan Sun Arena Marks 25 Years With A Fully Sold Out Weekend Of Concerts

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Once again, the Mohegan Sun Arena, the most awarded venue in America, celebrated their 25th anniversary with a powerful combination of A list performers Harry Styles and Blake Shelton. But what is often overlooked is what it takes behind the scenes to pull off these major productions.

The Mohegan Sun technical crew, considered among the best in the nation, pulled off a Herculean feat in bringing these shows to fruition.

Within a span of 72 hours, they loaded in and loaded out a nonstop production schedule that in these challenging era of labor shortages pulled it off in record time.

“It’s a back of the house headline that is just as important as the headliners on stage,” said Tom Cantone, President MGE of Sports & Entertainment Worldwide.

Cantone has been the architect for booking the hottest A-List artists to celebrate Mohegan Sun’s anniversaries over the years. He has signed the world’s most sought-after names for one-of-a-kind performances such as Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez and now a double header of Harry Styles and Blake Shelton for their 25th anniversary.

Harry and Blake combined for 3 shows, drawing an ironically fitting 25,000 people to the fully sold out and record-setting weekend at Mohegan Sun.

“Our entertainment success has put Connecticut on the map,” said Jeff Hamilton, President of Mohegan Sun. The 25th anniversary milestone has not only

established Mohegan Sun as the entertainment leader in Connecticut but is today one of the biggest producers of live entertainment in the casino industry.

Cantone, who is known for revolutionizing casino entertainment and his knack for timing his bookings, scored huge social media hits as both artists were trending non-stop while performing at Mohegan Sun Arena. The result of Harry and 10,000 screaming fans singing happy birthday to his mother while Blake paid tribute to his wife Gwen Stefani’s duet song, both went viral and made Mohegan Sun Twitter’s top trending stories.

Mohegan Sun Arena, which finished the decade ranked among the worlds top 5 venues of its size, paid tribute to that accomplishment awarding each of its crew members and management a personalized Decade of Excellence award.

“It’s all about putting People First and Relationships and when you do that, great things happen like our 25th anniversary and this incredible entertainment program we have built over the years”, said Cantone.