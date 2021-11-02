C3 Presents Bringing The Innings Festival To Tampa This year

TAMPA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s C3 Presents announced plans to expand their Innings Festival to Tampa, Florida, with the inaugural event to be headlined by Green Day and The Lumineers.

Set for Raymond James Stadium Grounds during Grapefruit League’s spring training on March 19 and 20, the unusual festival concept will pair baseball and live music.

On the musical side, the festival will feature more than 15 bands across three stages, including the likes of Incubus, Khruangbin, 311, Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jimmy Eat World, Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R., Highly Suspect. According to Live Nation, the performances will be scheduled to avoid overlaps, allowing fans to enjoy all of the artists on offer for the event.

For the baseball side of the event, the event will include appearances from Major League Baseball greats including Ozzie Smith, Gary Sheffield, John Kruk, Lou Piniella, A.J. Pierzynski.

As well, a live taping of “Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster,” a talk show featuring MLB players, will take place on the festival grounds.

The festival will also offer curated local fare, family friendly activities and more.

C3 Presents previously revealed that the Innings Festival will return for its 4th year to Tempe, Arizona in February.