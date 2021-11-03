Lisa White Joins Nederlander Concerts As Director Of Communications

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Nederlander Concerts announced the hire of Lisa White as the promoter’s Director of Communications.

In her new gig at Nederlander, White will help to promote Nederlander Concerts’ live events, managed venues and oversee corporate communications. She will also create and execute entertainment PR campaigns and media for live events.

As part of her new post, she will be tasked with collaborating with Nederlander’s Marketing, Social Media and the Talent Buying departments.

A veteran publicist, White brings more than 15 years of experience in music-facing public relations to her new role. Prior to joining Team Nederlander, White led public and media relations for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and developed media strategies for the orchestra as well as four venues (Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford and Beckmen YOLA Center), the guest artists and the more than 250 concerts between the venues.

“Lisa’s concert and venue experiences make her the ideal candidate to expand on our external communications goals,” said Jamie Loeb, VP of Marketing, Nederlander Concerts. “As we continue to add venues, route, and curate tours, it is essential to enhance all of our teams with seasoned professionals, and we are thrilled to have Lisa as a part of our team.”

“I am honored to be a part of Nederlander Concerts,” said White. “I’ve always been so impressed by the organization and look forward to working with the Marketing team to further their goals and raise awareness of their extraordinary work.”